Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Maple Ridge boy.

Police were notified on at around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 23, that Daniel Gagnon was missing.

He was last seen at around 6:30 that morning.

Gagnon is described as an Indigenous male, 5 foot 7 inches, 140 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoody, grey and blue sweat pants, and black shoes and usually wears purple-framed glasses.

He is also described as an experienced transit user.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about the whereabouts of Daniel Gagnon is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. For those who wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at solvecrime.ca.

