Police searching for man, reported missing from Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Joshua Yost, 21, who was reported missing Tuesday.
According to an RCMP press release, Yost requires daily medication for a significant medical condition.
He left Nanaimo Regional General Hospital without his medication and as a result, his caregivers are extremely worried for his safety and well-being.
Yost is Caucasian, 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Yost’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-41635.
