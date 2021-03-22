Police search nets illicit drugs, cash in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP have seized “large” amounts of suspected heroin and Fentanyl with a street value estimated at $24,000 during a search of a residence in the south end of the city.

On Friday, March 19, Port Alberni RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of the General Investigative Unit, Frontline Members and Police Dog Services conducted a search warrant of a residence on the south side of town.

Over the investigation police observed evidence of trafficking in controlled substances. During the search police also seized drug paraphernalia, several thousand dollars in cash, as well as the suspect’s vehicle, which is being held for forfeiture.

Police declined to state what quantities of the suspects illicit drugs were seized, and did not offer a location for where the bust took place.

“Our members put forth a lot of hard work and effort into this investigation,” said Port Alberni RCMP detachment commander Inspector Eric Rochette.

“This seizure has put a significant dent into the drug trade within Port Alberni.”

Police are preparing to forward charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking against two local males, and will be summoning the suspects to court at later date. Because no charges have been laid, the two males have not been identified.

Alberni Valley News