Police search for owner of car after woman hit while walking on sidewalk in Surrey

RCMP say black BMW sedan drove up onto sidewalk and hit pedestrian in Newton on Feb. 13

Police are looking for the owner of a black BMW sedan after they say it drove up onto a sidewalk and hit a woman in Newton on Feb. 13.

Surrey RCMP say it happened at about 11:30 a.m., on 68th Avenue near King George Boulevard. They say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit from behind by a vehicle that had driven onto the sidewalk.

The car took off, RCMP say, and was last seen travelling southbound on King George Boulevard. Police say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, was given aid from bystanders, and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police ask anyone with information to call Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502.

