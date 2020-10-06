Police search for mini excavator driven away from business by thieves

Machine was then loaded onto a stolen trailer and driven away: RCMP

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a mini excavator that was driven off the Brandt Tractor lot before being loaded onto a stolen trailer and driven away.

According to a press release, RCMP were notified of the theft just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Surveillance cameras picked up two men riding the John Deere 26G mini excavator along 14th Avenue and onto Spruce Street, where police say it was loaded onto a trailer they believe was stolen from a nearby business.

The mini excavator is a John Deere model, serial #1FF026GXTJK264125 and the trailer is a 2006 express utility trailer, B.C. license plate UFV 78R.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River Mirror