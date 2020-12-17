Victoria police are looking for missing woman Crystal Ross, 38. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police search for high-risk missing Victoria woman

Crystal Ross, 38, last seen Dec. 8

  • Dec. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance looking for high-risk missing woman Crystal Ross.

Ross, 38, was last seen Dec. 8 in Victoria. Police are working to locate her and ensure she’s safe. They say the circumstances under which she has been reported missing are considered high-risk but she is not believed to be at immediate risk of harm.

Ross is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 250 pounds with a heavy build.

READ ALSO: VicPD gives $230 ticket to man refusing to leave same location of large party

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars from logistics park
Next story
Five Langley schools notified of COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Most Read