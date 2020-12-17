Police search for high-risk missing Victoria woman

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance looking for high-risk missing woman Crystal Ross.
Ross, 38, was last seen Dec. 8 in Victoria. Police are working to locate her and ensure she’s safe. They say the circumstances under which she has been reported missing are considered high-risk but she is not believed to be at immediate risk of harm.
Ross is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 250 pounds with a heavy build.
