Police search for dump truck after pedestrian hit and run this morning

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
VicPD seeks a dump truck involved in the hit and run of a pedestrian this morning.

Officers were called to the 3100-block of Douglas Street this morning after a collision between a dump truck and a pedestrian. Police believe the pedestrian was hit between 7:15 a.m. and 7:19 a.m. today (Dec. 4)

Traffic members quickly determined the truck was making a right turn from Finlayson Avenue onto Douglas Street, then hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck was described as a blue, single-axle dump truck.

Police ask anyone with information to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

