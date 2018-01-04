Police search for dump truck after pedestrian hit and run this morning

VicPD have taken two men into custody for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, headed for downtown Victoria. (News files)

VicPD seeks a dump truck involved in the hit and run of a pedestrian this morning.

Officers were called to the 3100-block of Douglas Street this morning after a collision between a dump truck and a pedestrian. Police believe the pedestrian was hit between 7:15 a.m. and 7:19 a.m. today (Dec. 4)

Traffic members quickly determined the truck was making a right turn from Finlayson Avenue onto Douglas Street, then hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck was described as a blue, single-axle dump truck.

Police ask anyone with information to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

