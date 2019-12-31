Police search for 24-year-old Saanich man missing since Christmas Day

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency line

Broday Scheer, 24, was last seen by his family on Christmas Day. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are searching for Brody Scheer, a 24 year old last seen by his family on Christmas Day.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the young man. A current description of his appearance was not provided, but a photo of Scheer was shared to the Saanich Police Twitter account. Scheer is seen with brown hair, a short moustache and beard.

Our officers are trying to locate Brody Scheer, 24, who has not been seen by his family since Christmas Day. Please call us at 250-475-4321 if you have any information to share. pic.twitter.com/4HjLFoFshm — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 30, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

