Broday Scheer, 24, was last seen by his family on Christmas Day. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Police search for 24-year-old Saanich man missing since Christmas Day

Saanich police are searching for Brody Scheer, a 24 year old last seen by his family on Christmas Day.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the young man. A current description of his appearance was not provided, but a photo of Scheer was shared to the Saanich Police Twitter account. Scheer is seen with brown hair, a short moustache and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

