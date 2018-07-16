Police say ‘no risk’ to public after Surrey shooting

It happened in the 13900-block of 108th Avenue at about 10:45 p.m.

A 35-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot Sunday night in Whalley.

“He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Sergeant Chad Greig said. “The investigation is ongoing. We do believe it’s targeted and an isolated occurrence and there’s no risk to the public safety.”

There has been 26 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

