Police say ‘no major incidents’ at 4/20, Vancouver Park Board assessing

  • Apr. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Vancouver police said they did not have any major incidents reported during Saturday’s 4-20 event, despite more than 14 medical emergencies.

The first smoke-out held since legalization saw 60,000 people at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach, police said in a statement Sunday. During the event, traffic enforcement officers issued more than 30 tickets and police are investigating three people for impaired driving.

Vancouver’s park board said, in an email statement, that they are currently assessing the condition of the field where the event was held and will develop a treatment plan in the coming days.

4-20 organizers posted on Twitter calling the event peaceful and positive. Black Press Media has reached out to them for comment.

