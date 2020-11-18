Police say driver has been ID’ed in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Abbotsford

Woman was seriously injured in collision outside of West Oaks Mall

Police in October released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash outside West Oaks Mall in Abbotsford on Sept. 29, as well as a sketch of the driver.

Abbotsford Police say they believe they have identified the van and driver involved in a serious hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian at West Oaks Mall almost two months ago.

Sgt. Judy Bird said charges are pending, and more information will be released at a later date. The driver’s name will be released once charges are laid.

Sharon Beckett, 58, was seriously injured when she was struck by a van at the crosswalk outside of London Drugs on the evening of Sept. 29.

The male driver briefly stopped and spoke to people in the area, but left as passersby tended to Beckett.

Police said they believed the driver stayed in the parking lot for a short time before leaving without providing any help or contact information.

On Oct. 2, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle – a silver van with tinted rear windows – and described the driver as 5′ 6″ to 5″ 10″, 50 to 60 years old, and with a medium build.

A composite sketch of the driver was released by police on Oct. 16.

Beckett sustained substantial injuries in the collision, including a broken ankle, shoulder, neck and back. She also had a fractured face and skull, and had to have surgery to repair her eye. She is now recovering at home with her daughter.

A GoFundMe campaign that was started to help with Beckett’s recovery has raised just under $10,000.

Bird thanked the public for the many tips and videos police received during their investigation, and said no more assistance is needed.

“Should detectives require additional public assistance an update … will be issued,” she said.

– with files from Ben Lypka and Tyler Olsen

– with files from Ben Lypka and Tyler Olsen

