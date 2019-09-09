Police respond to two incidents at Cowichan Exhibition on Sept. 6

One dealt with a fight, the other with bear spray

Police respond to two incidents at Cowichan Exhibition on Friday. (File photo)

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment were called to the Cowichan Exhibition twice on Friday, Sept. 6.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the RCMP were called to the Exhibition to deal with a fight.

When the police arrived, they located a teenage boy with minor injuries who had been assaulted.

The injured boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Through the assistance of the public and multiple witnesses, the police were able to locate and arrest a Duncan boy in his teens.

The investigation is ongoing and charges of assault are being recommended.

Police were called back to the Exhibition at 10:30 p.m. for a report of youth being sprayed with bear spray.

Through further inquiries, police were able to determine the source of the bear spray, and a teenage boy was arrested and released for assault with a weapon in relation to that incident.

“Thankfully in both incidents, the youth involved had non-life threatening injuries,” said RCMP Const. Pam Bolton.

“But the choices made by these two individuals could have a lasting impact on their futures.”

If you have any information about either incident, please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.