Police respond to a B and E with weapons on site

Incident occured mid-day on Nov.6 in Thornhill

  • Nov. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence in Thornhill on Nov. 6.

There were reports of weapons on site, which led to a high-risk take down.

The incident occured near Hemlock St. and Old Lakelse Lake Dr. at approximately 12:15 p.m., where police located the suspect vehicle.

Four people were taken into police custody and then later released.

Police are still investigating.

Traffic was stopped near the location for a brief time.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

