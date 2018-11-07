Police respond to a B and E with weapons on site

RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence in Thornhill on Nov. 6.
There were reports of weapons on site, which led to a high-risk take down.
The incident occured near Hemlock St. and Old Lakelse Lake Dr. at approximately 12:15 p.m., where police located the suspect vehicle.
Four people were taken into police custody and then later released.
Police are still investigating.
Traffic was stopped near the location for a brief time.
If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.
