Police requests public’s help in finding wanted man

Adam Ross Kilpatrick is wanted by the 100 Mile RCMP for breach of recognizance, obstructing a peace officer, identity fraud, possessing identity documents and driving while prohibited. (RCMP photo).

The 100 Mile House RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for breach of recognizance, obstructing a peace officer, identity fraud, possessing identity documents and driving while prohibited.

Adam Ross Kilpatrick, 39, is described as a Caucasian male, 6′, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right little finger and left forearm.

If seen, the public is asked to contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in their area and not confront him. Anyone with information is asked to 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

100 Mile House Free Press