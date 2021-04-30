Police report: Vandals spray paint, defecate in Courtenay apartment building under construction

On March 23, the parking garage at a building on Ryan Road was broken into - police are asking the public for help for information. Photo submitted

The damage has been estimated at $3,000

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking for help from the public to identify individuals who vandalized an apartment building under construction in Courtneay.

On March 23, the parking garage at a building on Ryan Road was broken into, and once inside, the suspect(s) spray-painted the walls and electrical panels, dumped epoxy, dumped chalk and defecated on the floor.

Police note the damage has been estimated at $3,000.

Surveillance pictures of the suspects have been obtained by investigators, and are asking the public to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 with any information and refer to file 2021-4408.

• • •

Comox Valley RCMP has received two reports regarding a potentially fraudulent purchase/deposit for tiny homes in the Comox Valley.

The victims have reported that they’ve made deposits to secure the build of a tiny home; however, not received the home or received the home in very poor condition.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of something similar, call the Comox Valley RCMP and make a report and reference files 2021-4861 and 2021-4781.

