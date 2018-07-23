Police report relatively quiet weekend

A few incidents, but overall police feel festive weekend went well

Kimberley RCMP are reporting a relatively quiet JulyFest weekend, despite the number of people in town.

“RCMP maintained a strong presence throughout the Julyfest weekend,” said Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newl in a press release. “Hundreds if not thousands enjoyed the weekend festivities but there were a few incidents that required police intervention.”

There was however, one incident that resulted in a charge of Assault of a Police Officer.

“Four people were booked into cells late Saturday, two are facing charges including Cause Disturbance and Resist Arrest, one has the added charge of Assault Police Officer,” newel said. “During the weekend police, event organizers and security work hard to maintain a positive atmosphere. It’s disappointing that a few choose to become confrontational when asked to move away or leave.”

Newel says police were impressed by the number of people who chose to leave their vehicles behind.

“it’s clear those attending the event made alternate arrangements to get home.But there are always a few who choose to drive when they shouldn’t. Police issued two 90-day, two 3-day driving prohibitions and two 24-hour suspensions.

“With a large influx of people, many consuming alcohol police take extra precautions to ensure everybody has a safe enjoyable weekend. And other the few incidents that marred the event Kimberley RCMP believe everything went very well.”