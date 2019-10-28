Police report back alley blazes in downtown Trail

RCMP; Fires lit in Trail over the weekend

Police are reporting that a number of fires were started in downtown Trail over the weekend.

The first call about a back alley blaze came into the detachment on Friday night just before 9 p.m.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that someone had lit a campfire in the alley of the business complex located in the 1100 block of Bay Avenue,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich noted in a Monday news brief.

“The fire was out and no suspects were identified,” he said. “I suspect it may have been one of our homeless people trying to keep warm.”

The second case was Saturday night, again, just before 9 p.m.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of group of youth lighting small fires in the alley behind the McDonald’s Restaurant, in downtown Trail,” he said.

“The fires were extinguished by the time the RCMP arrived. The RCMP dispersed the youth.”

Sgt. Wicentowich asks the public to report any fire lit within city limits to the Trail and Greater District detachment’s non-emergency phone number at 250.364.2566 or to the fire station’s non-emergency line at 250.364.1737.

If the fire poses an immediate safety risk, call 9-1-1.

Previous story: Campfire causes extensive damage to Trail Legion

Theft:

• Oct. 26, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that a Honda 3500 EF generator worth approximately $3000 was stolen from a locked shed located in the 2100 block of Daniel Street, in Trail. The RCMP is asking any witnesses to the incident to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line 250.364.2566.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter