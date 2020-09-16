Police remove trespassers from CP freight train in Salmon Arm

Perhaps harkening back to the Great Depression era, police removed people from a freight train in Salmon Arm recently.

Salem Woodrow with CP confirms that about 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, CP was alerted to trespassers on a freight train in the Salmon Arm area.

CP Police and Salmon Arm RCMP responded to the incident.

Police provided no further information, but social media sites reported the train was blocking both crossings in downtown Salmon Arm while police removed “a couple of people” off one of the train cars at the Marine Park crossing.

Woodrow did emphasize that Rail Safety Week is from Sept. 21 to 27, when “CP Police and other rail-safety stakeholders will be reminding people of the dangers and illegality of trespassing on railway property and equipment.”

To find out more about rail safety, go to www.cpr.ca/en/safety/railsense.

Salmon Arm Observer