Police reminding drivers about school zones, passing buses

The Comox Valley RCMP is reminding the public about back-to-school protocols, particularly involving drivers at school zones and around school buses.

Monika Terragni, media relations spokeswoman at the detachment, said police have been monitoring school zones and encourages the public to let them know if a particular area in the Valley needs extra monitoring.

“The first couple of weeks (in September) we try and do warning and education. It’s the following weeks that matter as well – people have a tendency to forget (about school zone speed limits). We really want to keep the momentum going.”

She added if the public notices a certain area where there are drivers speeding through a school zone, to call the police and let them know.

“Our traffic division has a list of areas to target. We can’t be everywhere at all times, so if something is observed by a member of the public let us know.”

If a car is observed speeding, Terragni encourages drivers to record a licence plate and report it, but only if it can be done safely. In addition to school zones, vehicles passing school buses, particularly when their lights are flashing, can also be reported to police. So far, Terragni said there has been one complaint within the first couple of days of back-to-school.

“There is no excuse – everyone should know the kids are back to school. There’s no excuse for a car to be passing a big yellow bus. When their lights are flashing, that means kids are on the road, and there’s a potential for a really serious accident. It takes a split second for lives to change.”

