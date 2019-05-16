Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Homicide investigators are hoping the release of video footage will generate tips as they investigate the April 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Austin Grewal in Fraser Heights.

Grewal was killed near 176th Street and Abbey Drive just after 5 p.m. that Friday.

Corporal Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says police are looking for two suspects, both described as skinny. The first is “non-Caucasian,” he said, and the second is also of “unknown ethnicity.” The taller had a dark goatee or beard and wore a “light-coloured” hoodie, and the shorter had no facial hair and wore a black hoodie with a cap underneath and was carring a bag his shoulder.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information about the individuals on the video to contact IHIT immediately,” Jang said. The video, he said, “could significantly advance the investigation witth information from members of the community.”

.@IHIT releases video clip of suspects in a fatal April 26 shooting in Fraser Heights. Killed was 18yo Mankaran (Austin) Grewal. Police have recovered a red Chrysler 300 believed to be suspect vehicle, but are looking for 2 suspects. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/K62mHjKkrj — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) May 16, 2019

Jang said a red Chrysler 300 sedan that police recovered near 201st Street and 123rd Avenue in Maple Ridge was “associated to the shooting.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Police are investigating eight homicides so far this year.

April was particularly deadly.

Three days prior to the Grewal shooting, Sechelt resident Khan Michael Bourne, 32, was shot dead in Whalley. Surrey Mounties were called to the 13300-block of 114th Avenue at 3:18 p.m. April 23 about a man lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. Bourne died in hospital.

Four days before Bourne’s death, Amrendra Vijay Kumar, 30, was shot dead at a Newton townhouse complex in the 13900-block of 72nd Avenue in Newton, on April 19.

A man and woman died following a standoff with police on March 29 near 132A Street and 100A Avenue in Whalley. The Independent Investigation Team says both were shot by police.

A 60-year-old man died in hospital after he was found suffering from injuries in the 13300-block of 105th Avenue in Whalley on Feb. 17.

Bikramjit Khakh, 30, was shot dead in the 13900-block of 58A Avenue in Newton on Feb 1, and Rajwinder Bains, 38, was found dead after she was reported missing on Jan. 23. Police have not disclosed where or when her body was discovered.

