A police composite of suspect sought in connection with reported assault of Earl Marriott student on Dec. 21. (Surrey RCMP image)

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

Surrey RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in the alleged assault Dec. 21 of an Earl Marriott Secondary student.

According to a news release issued just before noon Wednesday, “a RCMP forensic artist has created a composite sketch with details provided by the victim.”

A student reported on the morning of Dec. 21 that she was grabbed by a man at approximately 7:50 a.m., in a park near the school.

“Surrey RCMP received a report of a female student who was on her way to school when she was grabbed by an unknown male on a foot path near Earl Marriott Secondary,” a news release issued that afternoon states.

“The 14-year-old victim managed to free herself from the suspect and run to the school.”

The student was not physically injured, according to officials.

The suspect, who was said to have fled Alderwood Park prior to police arrival, is described as a medium-build, five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 Caucasian man in his 30s.

“If you recognize this person or have any information pertaining to this incident, investigators want to hear from you right away,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann states in this week’s news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP Const. Jackie Ellis at 604-599-0502 (quote file 2017-181306); to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime. ca

