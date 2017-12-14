Police release sketch of man who propositioned girl, 12, for sex at East Vancouver park

It happened on Nov.29 near Princess Avenue and East Pender Street

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who propositioned a 12-year-old girl for sex in East Vancouver.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Nov.29, when a man approached the girl, who was standing in front of a school near Princess Avenue and East Pender Street, police said Thursday.

He told the girl he wanted to pay her for sex and left when she declined. There was no physical assault, and the girl returned to the school, and the police were called.

“Although there is no allegation of a physical assault, a man offering to pay a young girl for sex is concerning, “Const. Jason Doucette said. “We would like to identify him to help us determine if he is a risk to youth in the area,”

The suspect is described as six feet tall and Aboriginal with a heavy build.

He was missing teeth, spoke with a lisp, and was wearing a red plaid jacket over a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognizes the man in the composite sketch, is asked to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-2634 or Crime Stoppers.

