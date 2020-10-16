Police release sketch of driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured Abbotsford woman

Police say driver stopped briefly, but then left as others attended to victim

Police have released a sketch of the man who struck and seriously injured an Abbotsford woman with his van in late September.

A 58-year-old woman was hit by a silver van at the crosswalk to London Drugs.

Police say the man driving the vehicle briefly stopped and spoke to people in the area, but left as passers–by tended to the woman’s injuries. Police say they believe the driver stayed in the parking lot for a short time before leaving without providing any help or contact information to the victim.

Family say the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured face and skull. An online fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 has collected nearly $8,000 so far.

“It has now been over 2 weeks since the hit and run occurred,” the woman’s daughters said in a press release issued by police Friday. “We can’t imagine how anyone could live with themselves, for this long, knowing that they have not only severely injured someone but greatly affected the life of their family and friends. If anyone has any suspicions at all, even if they aren’t 100% sure, please contact the AbbyPD.”

“Our Mom has been moved to the Abbotsford hospital for the remainder of her healing. Her condition has improved, however some of her injuries will severely impact her quality of life. We are especially concerned about her vision as she is already deaf. Thank you all for the kind words and support. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers!”

The suspect was driving a late model, gray Dodge Caravan. The driver was between five-foot-six to five-foot-ten, with gray or sandy-coloured hair, between 50 and 60 years old, with a medium build. Police say he was unshaven and was wearing tan pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

