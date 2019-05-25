Police release photos of suspect in daytime sex assault at Vancouver woman’s home

Police have released images of a male suspect they believe may have sexually assaulted a young woman in her own East Vancouver home earlier this week.
“This investigation is a high priority for us and we want to identify this individual as soon as possible,” Cst. Steve Addison said in a statememt Saturday.
The attack happened around noon on Thursday, when a woman in her 20s was followed home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street by an unknown man who first struck a conversation with her while waiting for the bus.
The man, described as Asian and in his 40s, with short black hair and an average build, assaulted the woman inside her home before leaving the scene. The woman was able to call 911 after he left.
@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.