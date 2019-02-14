Police release list of 10 worst crash locations in Delta

Police say there was a 12-per-cent decrease in crashes from 2017 to 2018

Delta police have released a top 10 list of the crash locations in Delta.

The list takes into account all collisions that DPD officers attended in 2018 and includes everything from fatalities and serious injuries to minor injuries, according to press release.

“We are releasing the top 10 collision areas because we want the public to know why we are focusing our enforcement in these areas,” Sgt. Sukh Sidhu, head of DPD’s traffic services, said in the release. “The hope is that the public will take this information and drive a bit more carefully in those locations, knowing history has shown there’s a greater chance of getting into a crash there.”

Taking the top spot is the Highway 17/Highway 91 connector, followed by the bottom of Nordel Way and Nordel Way between 116th Street and Scott Road.

Rounding out the list are:

• Scott Road around 72nd Avenue, including the Walmart at Scottsdale Centre

• Mid-span on the Alex Fraser Bridge

• 72nd Avenue and Nicholson Road

• 64th Avenue and Scott Road

• Ladner Trunk Road and Highway 17

• Highway 10 and Scott Road

• Highway 17 and 80th Street

The release did not include the number of accidents at each location.

Delta police saw a 12-per-cent decrease in crashes from 2017 to 2018. Fourth-quarter statistics released by the department last week showed there were 342 crashes between October and December 2018, down from 367 over the same span in 2017. Police also handed out 2,547 violation tickets during the last quarter of 2018, compared to 2,306 in 2017.

“Our community has consistently told us that traffic enforcement is one of their top concerns,” Sidhu said. “That’s why, beginning in late 2017, we began to increase the amount of enforcement we were doing, as well as ensuring that enforcement was targeted to areas where we see high collision numbers. And because what gets measured gets done, we’re also tracking that targeted enforcement internally, so we know exactly where our officers are doing that enforcement.”

In an effort to drive crash numbers down, DPD traffic services launched a new Twitter account (@DPDTraffic) last spring where drivers can get advanced warning of traffic enforcement once a week, as well as suggest locations police should focus on.

“Though we do have a few people who are less than thrilled with our enforcement and aren’t shy about sharing their opinion on social media, we’ve also found that most people are very supportive,” Sidhu said. “And to prove we have a sense of humour too, we held a few ‘tell us where to go’ initiatives, which were our most popular events last year. We’ll be bringing it back again this year. It’s important to us to respond to the concerns of the community.”

