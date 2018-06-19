Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help identifying this man. (Contributed photo)

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Surrey RCMP reissued an appeal for help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver on Feb. 1 in South Surrey.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near 160 Street and 20 Avenue.

“The suspect used a weapon to threaten the driver and steal his money. The suspect then fled on foot. The driver was not injured during the incident,” an RCMP news release states, which was issued June 19.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black cap and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or with more information, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Tuesday’s news release is the second time police have requested the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police issued the first appeal for information Feb. 23.

