Police recover cash, drugs and weapons after arrest

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized by the Street Crimes Unit on May 12. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP

An 18 year old man was arrested on May 12 in Campbell River for Drug Trafficking.

The man was meeting another male in Willow Point Park when he was apprehended by the Street Crimes Unit.

The unit was able to seize 33 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of power cocaine, over $11,000 in cash, a replica AR-style rifle and a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

“Excellent investigative work leads to seizures like this,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “This is also an excellent example of how the allure of easy money can drag young people into the drug underworld. Unfortunately, it’s something that seems to be happening more and more in the drug trade as younger people are recruited by gangs and larger suppliers.”

The call was one of 6,103 received by the RCMP this year as of the end of May 14, which was higher than last year’s number. The local detachment is 8.5 per cent busier this year than it was in 2020.

With an increase in case load, there are bound to be growing pains, and we recognize that, said Tyre. What happens in busier times, is that files are triaged and a quick response may not be forthcoming. Life and limb calls will always receive an immediate response, but it may take a bit longer for property files, traffic complaints, or by-law type files to receive a response from an officer.

