Search crews spent Tuesday night searching up at Buntzen Lake for a missing swimmer. (Coquitlam RCMP)

The body of a Surrey man missing in Buntzen Lake has been found, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

A police dive team found the 19-year-old, who had gone missing Tuesday afternoon, in about 40 feet of water at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said he was found near the spot he was last seen, about 100 metres from shore.

“Coquitlam RCMP and our victim services are doing their best to support the family. As you can imagine, the family is very upset,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

