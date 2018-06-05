Police received 87 calls for assistance from May 29th to June 5th, 2018.

Police received 87 calls for assistance from May 29th to June 5th, 2018.

May 29

• A call to a noise complaint in Creston, in which a number of people were outside consuming liquor, led to a breach of probation charge for an individual who was under conditions not to drink.

• Police were called to investigate damage done to a vehicle outside a business in Creston. It appeared as if the suspect jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

• A report of a computer fraud was made to the Creston detachment. A resident advised that her computer froze and was then contacted to pay money to have it released. No money was exchanged or property lost.

• Police attended to a report of an unwanted male at a residence in Creston, upon arrival police found an intoxicated male sitting on the front porch. The male stated that he didn’t think he had enough to drink yet, and left the residence to his own home.

May 30

• Police were called to investigate a suspicious phone call in which the caller did not speak but just breathed heavily into the phone. The complainant was advised to report it if the calling continued.

• A call to a disturbance involving an intoxicated male at a business in Creston resulted in the suspect assaulting and threatening arresting officers. The suspect is currently being held in custody to answer to the charges.

• An altercation between two intoxicated males led to one being arrested and held for being unlawfully in a dwelling.

• Police were called to another disturbance in an apartment building in Creston involving intoxicated people fighting.

• A call was received regarding an intoxicated male walking down the street in Lister.

• A call was received to assist with an unwanted male in a residence in Lister. The male left on his own when police arrived.

• Police were called to intervene in a domestic disturbance in Erickson.

May 31

• Police were called to investigate a male causing a disturbance near the dog park in Creston. Police found a male who claimed to be homeless and was just looking for a place to sleep.

• Police were called to assist with a distraught person. Police intervened and insured the person received medical assistance.

• Police were called to investigate a vehicle theft from a residence in Erickson well after it was found to be missing. The vehicle had been found earlier to be involved in a collision in Boswell. Police are not actively seeking a suspect.

• Police responded to a report of an attempted break and enter to a residence in Creston.

June 1

• A check of a suspicious vehicle near Centennial Park resulted in the occupants fleeing on foot. The indication of drug use was present. Police continue to investigate.

• Police were advised of a suspicious male in Creston posing as a salesman attempting to sell a pillow for $150.00. The male was not located.

• Police were advised of vandalism done at Canyon Park.

• Police were called regarding voicemails left on a person’s phone by an obviously intoxicated person.

• Police were called to an assault in Riondel. It was reported that two dogs were fighting, and when they were separated by the owners, the two owners began arguing. The result was one hitting the other with a fishing net. Police searched for the suspect, but he was not located.

June 2

• Police were called to intervene in a dispute between a male and female at a local bar in the early morning hours who had recently split. Further calls were received throughout the day regarding comments posted on social media, other involved parties, and the continuing dispute. Police advised that the comments were civil in nature and not a police matter.

• Police were called to a report of two intoxicated males on highway 21. The two were located and held in cells until sober.

• Police arrested an held an intoxicated male found on Northwest Boulevard.

• Further calls stemming from the continuous dispute earlier resulted in one person being charged with uttering a threat.

June 3

• Police were called to intervene in a domestic dispute that resulted in a charge of assault and a no-contact order.

• Police were called to investigate an attempted break and enter to a residence in Wynndel. The witness was able to provide an accurate description of the suspect, and police were able to locate and arrest him. Upon arrest, the male from Quebec was found to have outstanding warrants for break and enters in other communities. The suspect was held pending a hearing in front of a Justice.

• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver in which witnesses observed a vehicle swerving and driving erratically before striking a pole in Creston. When police arrived, the driver was found eating a burger at the collision scene and did appear to be impaired. The driver admitted consuming prescription drugs. No alcohol was noted. The driver received a 24-hour licence suspension and vehicle impound. Charges against the driver are pending.

June 4

• Police were called regarding a mischief to a vehicle.

• A report was received regarding an intoxicated male pulling a large BBQ down the path in Creston. A witness yelled at the male, and he ran away without the BBQ. The BBQ was returned to the rightful owner.

• Police were called to a report of an aggravated assault in which a male was assaulted by two others during a drinking party. The suspects were located and arrested by police. Charges are pending.