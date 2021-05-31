Police probe Coldstream assault that left man seriously injured

Police are investigating an assault that left one man injured in Coldstream during the May long weekend.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to reports of a man found injured outside a home in the 9800 block of Kalamalka Road May 21.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to have been sustained in an assault, around 7 p.m.

RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said evidence points to a targeted attack that occurred on or beside Kalamalka Road.

“To further the investigation and determine the circumstances that led to the victim’s injuries, we are turning to the public for their assistance,” Terleski said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious or has any information is urged to come forward and speak to police by calling 250-545-7171, quoting file number 2021-8661.

