Police presence on Government Street

Three RCMP vehicles were in front of a grocery store on Government Street in Penticton on Monday morning. It is believed one person was arrested.Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Four police vehicles converged in front of a grocery store on Government Street around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a witness, RCMP were looking for two people who allegedly stole something from a nearby property. The witness said one person was arrested and RCMP are still looking for the other individual.

The Western News will update this article once more information becomes available from the RCMP.

