Three RCMP vehicles were in front of a grocery store on Government Street in Penticton on Monday morning. It is believed one person was arrested.Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Police presence on Government Street

Penticton RCMP arrested one individual this morning on Government Street

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Four police vehicles converged in front of a grocery store on Government Street around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a witness, RCMP were looking for two people who allegedly stole something from a nearby property. The witness said one person was arrested and RCMP are still looking for the other individual.

The Western News will update this article once more information becomes available from the RCMP.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Food left on stoves spark pair of potential Langley apartment fires
Next story
Young B.C. fishers instigate study on West Coast licence, quota system

Just Posted

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

 

Emergency response vehicle needed to help save West Kootenay lives

  • 23 hours ago

 

Langley’s Fortin wins conference player of the year

 

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read