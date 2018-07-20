Police presence increased for Billy Barker Days

Expect to see RCMP in high traffic areas, and more patrol cars on the roads during the festival

A member of the Quesnel RCMP hands out stickers at Canada Day in LeBourdais Park on July 1. The local detachment will have increased membership in town over Billy Barker Days, with the increase in population. Melanie Law photo

Quesnel residents and visitors should expect to see more RCMP officers around town this weekend (July 20-22), as the 44th annual Billy Barker Days get into full swing.

Quesnel RCMP’s Sgt. Chris Riddle says the force always increases its membership during the festival, to deal with the influx of visitors.

“Billy Barker Days is one of the busiest festivals in Northern B.C. … You will see more members out ensuring everyone is enjoying themselves in a lawful manner,” says Sgt. Riddle.

“With the increase in population comes the increase in call volume. That doesn’t necessarily mean there are more problems, but if you bring an extra 5,000 to town, that’s an extra 5,000 that could potentially cause issues,” he explains.

The Billy Barker Days Society says they expect thousands of people to come through LeBourdais Park each day during the festival.

Riddle says some members of Northern Traffic Services are brought to the city, and Quesnel RCMP members are redeployed from their regular postings to be visible around town.

RCMP officers will be patrolling downtown areas on foot and bicycle, and there will be extra patrol cars on the roads.

“There will be an increased presence on the roadways and we will be spot checking for impaired drivers. It’s a great time and a great festival, but we want to make sure people are using common sense and ensuring they have safe rides home, because impaired driving will not be tolerated, nor excessive public drunkenness.”

Riddle says officers will be strategically placed in areas where there are lots of people.

Along with the increased police presence in town, the Billy Barker Days Society hires security to remain in the park after hours to guard stage equipment and vendor concessions.

“We have security in the park from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” says society president Selena Weiers.

Weiers says the amusement ride owners have their own security, and the Gold Dust Mall also has dedicated security both during the day and at night.

“The rodeo also has security personnel patrolling their area, and I know they have extra security during the barn dance,” she says.

Weiers says this year’s security measures are on par with previous years.

Sgt. Riddle says the main message the RCMP wants to get out there is for festival-goers to enjoy themselves, but be smart if they are consuming alcohol.

“Make sure you have a safe ride home, utilize cabs – I know it gets busy during Billy Barker Days, so maybe have a sober driver or a friend who can come pick you up,” he says.

“Be responsible and enjoy yourself. If you are doing both those things, you won’t be contacted by us except with a ‘hello’ or other pleasantry.”

