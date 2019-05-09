Police play Good Samaritan to traveller

Creston RCMP responded to 68 calls for assistance from April 30 to May 6.

Creston RCMP responded to 68 calls for assistance from April 30 to May 6, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday. From stolen boats to break and enters to the purchase of a sandwich, the week was undeniably varied.

April 30

• Police received a report of a break and enter to a Creston residence that resulted in the theft of a gaming console.

• Police were called to—you guessed it—a noise complaint stemming from an on-going neighbours’ dispute in Erickson.

• Harassing communications between ex-spouses was reported.

• A driver who had consumed cannabis was given a 24-hour driving prohibition.

• A boat was reported stolen from the shores of Duck Lake after the chain was cut.

May 1

• Police were unable to confirm the location of a reported missing person from Vancouver who was believed to have been seen in town.

• A suspicious male reportedly harassing people and attempting to sell jewelry in a Northwest Boulevard parking lot was located by police and found not to be engaging in criminal activity.

• A laptop was reported stolen from a Creston business.

• A complaint about a barking dog was directed to Creston Bylaw Services.

May 2

• Police investigated a third party report of an assault but the alleged victim was not cooperative. Later, the alleged suspect provided a statement to police and it was determined that this person had been the victim of a serious assault. Charges are pending.

• Police received information from an Erickson resident regarding a possible plane crash that Cranbrook RCMP are investigating.

• Police took a report of ex-spouses breaching a no-contact condition.

• A report of shots or fireworks in Wynndel was received.

May 3

• Police got a report about a disturbance involving a customer at a Creston business.

• Two calls for assistance with mental health issues were received.

• Police are assisting the Lethbridge Police Service with an uttering threats investigation.

• An assault during a disagreement in Crawford Bay was reported.

May 4

• RCMP investigated a report of a threat stemming from a long-standing disagreement between co-workers.

• A home was damaged during a family disagreement.

• A person reported that drugs and drug paraphernalia were stolen during a rental unit break-in. Upon further reflection, the victim opted not to pursue the matter further.

• Threats were reported from a confrontation regarding dog interactions in Crawford Bay.

• When police located a reported impaired driver the person was found not to be impaired.

May 5

• Police were called about a possible threat of damage to property by burning in Kitchener. The investigation revealed that no property was burned.

• Good Samaritans are alive and well in Creston, and working at the Creston RCMP detachment. When police responded to a report of an unwanted person at a business they learned he is a homeless man who was hitchhiking to the Lower Mainland. Then bought him a sandwich before he continued his journey.

• A concerned citizen turned in a bag of suspected narcotics for disposal.

• A Creston business called after a stray dog they had let in became a nuisance. The owners of the dog were contacted and it was picked up.

• A concerned Creston citizen reported an elderly female with possible mental health issues was walking on the street, but police did not locate her.

• A report of possible on-line extortion was made after one person sent compromising photographs to another person. The victim was told to pay money to prevent the public release of the photos.

May 6

• An intoxicated person was reported to be causing a disturbance at a business in Crawford Bay.

• The theft of gas and mischief to a vehicle was reported.

• Possible threats over social media were reported.

• A dispute over the ownership of a tree was referred to Town Bylaw Services.

• Police investigated a report of an intoxicated driver who needed a tow and offered sexual services in payment. Attending police were unable to establish that the driver was intoxicated at the time of driving.

• A person under the influence of alcohol attended a residence in Kingsgate, breaching bail conditions.

