Police, paramedics attend to injured man in 200-block Main Street

Emergency personnel were called to the 200-block of Main Street Monday afternoon.

RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and city bylaw officers were on the scene of an incident in the 200-block of Main Street earlier Monday afternoon.Mark Brett/Western News

Emergency personnel were called to the 200-block of Main Street where a man with a bloodied face was sitting on the sidewalk on the east side of the road Monday afternoon.

At the time an RCMP officer was speaking several people standing nearby as paramedics attended to the male.

City of Penticton bylaw officers were also at the scene.

It’s not known the nature of the incident at this stage.

