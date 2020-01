Four police vehicles are currently on the scene of some kind of disturbance at Sedaz Lingerie on Main Street in Smithers.

An officer on the scene was unable to provide any details on what had occurred and no spokesperson was available at the detachment for comment.

The Interior News will continue to monitor the situation and update as information becomes available.

