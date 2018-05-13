A TransLink SeaBus. (TransLink)

Police on the hunt for boat that almost hit TransLink SeaBus

The boat is alleged to have passed within 30 feet of the SeaBus

  • May. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vancouver police are looking for a boat that they say almost hit a TransLink SeaBus on May 5.

In a news release Sunday, police said that the TransLink vessel, dubbed the Burrard Otter II, was in the middle of the Vancouver Harbour heading northbound to North Vancouver just before 1 p.m. when a pleasure craft style boat headed towards it at about 55 km/hr.

Police say the boat continued towards the SeaBus despite the TransLink vessel’s captain sounding the horn multiple times.

The SeaBus had to pull an emergency stop with more than 200 people on board, allowing the other boat to pass by within 30 feet of the bow of the SeaBus and continue east through the harbour.

The boat is described as a 28-32-foot white Sport Fish style boat with twin black outboards.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to email Cst. Jamie Gibson at jamie.gibson@vpd.ca, citing file number 2018-89766.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH
Next story
UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Driver went through Lac la Hache at speeds in excess of 150 km/h according to witnesses

Just Posted

Details still coming in on early morning Langley crash

  • 11 hours ago

 

Police on the hunt for boat that almost hit TransLink SeaBus

  • 11 hours ago

 

My story: Annie Gallant’s life journey

  • 11 hours ago

 

Nisga’a Nation could receive $8million a year from new tax revenue agreement

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read