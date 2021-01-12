Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in North Okanagan

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)

Police are investigating after an armed man was caught breaking into a Vernon residence Friday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m. Jan. 8, the homeowner returned from a brief outing to their Mountridge Road residence (in the BX) and discovered a stranger in the garage on their property, according to police.

When approached by the homeowner the intruder allegedly produced a firearm, before fleeing from the property into a black SUV waiting nearby, police said.

Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the area immediately, however, the suspect vehicle was not located by police, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

We appreciate the emotional impact this event may have had on those involved and are thankful that no one was injured. Be assured that every effort is being made to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man wearing black clothing and a black ball cap with a bandana covering his face.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information who has not already spoken to police please contact them at 250-545-7171.

