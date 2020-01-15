Two-vehicle crash on Spall and Harvey. (Capital News - Paul Clarke)

Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey in Kelowna

Traffic moving slow through intersection

  • Jan. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Ambulance, fire, and police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and traffic is moving slowly while officers redirect vehicles around the scene.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

