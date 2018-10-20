Police on scene of bear attack near Wycliffe regional park

Cranbrook RCMP and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service are on scene of a bear attack near Wycliffe Regional Park.
An injured ATV operator was able to discharge his firearm, which injured the bear before it fled.
Police are advising local residents to avoid the area and take extra precautions.
More to come.
Cranbrook RCMP & Conservation Officer Service at scene of a bear attack near Wycliffe Regional Park.The Injured ATV operator was able to discharge his firearm injuring the bear before it fled. Please avoid this area.Residents are urged to take extra precautions.More to follow
— Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) October 20, 2018