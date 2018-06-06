An area in front of Pharmasave on Baker Street was taped off after a man was assaulted Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Tyler Harper

Police: man in critical condition after Baker Street assault

Nelson Police say another man is in custody after the incident Tuesday afternoon

  • Jun. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One man is in critical condition after being assaulted on Baker Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was attacked near Pharmasave on the 600 block of Baker, according to a statement from the Nelson Police Department.

A member of the public administered first aid to the man before BC Ambulance and Nelson Fire and Rescue arrived.

Nelson police also arrested a male suspect short after and will appear in provincial court. Police are not yet releasing the names of the victim or accused, but say both were previously known to them.

The statement refers to the assault as an isolated event, but also asks any witnesses or people who may have information to contact Nelson police at 250-354-3919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
City confirms improper purchase card use by former senior managers
Next story
Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

Just Posted

Police: man in critical condition after Baker Street assault

  • 24 hours ago

 

Goodbye Greyhound

  • 24 hours ago

 

Delta crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

  • 24 hours ago

 

Victoria youth fiddle ensemble takes West Coast sound to Ireland

  • 24 hours ago

 

Most Read