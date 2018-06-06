Police: man in critical condition after Baker Street assault

Nelson Police say another man is in custody after the incident Tuesday afternoon

An area in front of Pharmasave on Baker Street was taped off after a man was assaulted Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Tyler Harper

One man is in critical condition after being assaulted on Baker Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was attacked near Pharmasave on the 600 block of Baker, according to a statement from the Nelson Police Department.

A member of the public administered first aid to the man before BC Ambulance and Nelson Fire and Rescue arrived.

Nelson police also arrested a male suspect short after and will appear in provincial court. Police are not yet releasing the names of the victim or accused, but say both were previously known to them.

The statement refers to the assault as an isolated event, but also asks any witnesses or people who may have information to contact Nelson police at 250-354-3919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.