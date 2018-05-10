Two arrests were made in relation to an armed robbery at Saxe Point Park on April 28. (PATTY DOERING/VICTORIA NEWS)

Police make two arrests, find stolen vehicle and firearms related to Saxe Point robbery

Two Esquimalt residents were arrested Wednesday night

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria Police have made two arrests in relation to an armed robbery at Saxe Point Park on April 28.

An intensive, 790-hour- investigation took place that involved 24 officers, including those form the Major Crime Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, Strike Force Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, K9 Unit, Integrated Tech Crime unit, Community Services Division and patrol officers from both Esquimalt and Victoria.

The arrests were made around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday night in Esquimalt. One man is in custody and a youth was released with a summons being requested.

As a result of the investigation, a stolen vehicle was recovered along with imitation and real firearms.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. While arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and additional search warrants are expected in upcoming days.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Sea lice outbreak threatens Clayoquot salmon
Next story
Washout on the Monashee at Angel Falls – detour through Revelstoke

Just Posted

Lumber truck finds its tipping point on White Rock’s Maple Street

 

Column: New business focuses on living with dementia

  • 21 hours ago

 

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

  • 21 hours ago

 

Housing strategy aims to eliminate homelessness in Victoria

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read