Police make two arrests, find stolen vehicle and firearms related to Saxe Point robbery

Victoria Police have made two arrests in relation to an armed robbery at Saxe Point Park on April 28.

An intensive, 790-hour- investigation took place that involved 24 officers, including those form the Major Crime Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, Strike Force Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, K9 Unit, Integrated Tech Crime unit, Community Services Division and patrol officers from both Esquimalt and Victoria.

The arrests were made around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday night in Esquimalt. One man is in custody and a youth was released with a summons being requested.

As a result of the investigation, a stolen vehicle was recovered along with imitation and real firearms.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. While arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and additional search warrants are expected in upcoming days.

