Police make arrest related to assault on elderly Princeton man

RCMP have made an arrest related to the May 13 assault of a 91-year-old Princeton man in his home.

Thursday police from Princeton and Penticton arrested 22-year-old Johnathan Haller on multiple charges, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

Haller, a Princeton resident, was arrested without incident in Penticton, and remains in custody after a brief court appearance in that city Friday.

He is charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of unsafe storage of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

“We are working closely with the BC prosecutors’ office to follow up on additional charges,” said Parsons.

“I would like to thank the community…of Princeton for your patience as this complex investigation unfolded. We have accomplished a lot on this file but the investigation is not over.”

The alleged assault occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, and an elderly man was transported first to Princeton General Hospital and later to hospital in Penticton.

In a Facebook post on his personal page May 15 Haller denied involvement in the incident.

