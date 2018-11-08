Police looking to identify man allegedly using stolen credit cards

Several credit cards were used after being stolen from vehicles in Sidney

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is looking to identify a man believed to be connected with stolen credit cards. (Photos courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Local police are looking to identify a suspect who used the contents of stolen wallets at local businesses.

On Oct. 6, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP was contacted by a local resident who had their vehicle broken into in Sidney. The credit cards stolen from the vehicle had been used at several businesses on the Saanich Peninsula shortly after.

On Oct. 8, a similar complaint was received where a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle and shortly after, credit cards belonging to the victim were used.

Video surveillance from the businesses shows the same suspect – unknown to police – with a distinctive moustache, hat and shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes or the identity of the man to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, their local detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

