Police looking for witnesses to Courtenay bear spray assault

The incident took place Tuesday, May 26 at around 8:30 p.m.

The victim reported that he had his truck parked on Osprey Place in Courtenay when he noticed a man going through his vehicle. The victim confronted the man who got out and demanded the keys for the truck but when the victim didn’t hand them over and started to chase him off, he was sprayed with what appears to be bear spray.

Frontline officers and Police Dog Services (PDS) went to the scene quickly; however, they did not locate the suspect. The suspect was last seen running toward Embleton Crescent.

“It is possible that someone in the area saw the suspect fleeing the scene and would be able to assist with his identification,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“It was still light out so there were likely people out enjoying the nice weather and cars driving through the area,” she added.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’11” with a medium build, wearing all black with a black backpack.

Anyone with information, video surveillance footage, or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at: http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.

