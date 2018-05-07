Police looking for witnesses in sunday morning stabbing

Terrace RCMP are looking to the public for information on a stabbing Sunday morning.

On May 6, around 2:50 a.m., police received a report of a man being treated at the hospital for multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to recover, but has been uncooperative with police.

Police said the incident is isolated and the attackers are believed to be known by the victim. Due to the seriousness of the assault, they are asking for the public’s help in anyway possible.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who knows or saw a man and a woman leaving a trailer and running east around 2:20 a.m. at the Rest Inn Trailer Park, 4300 block of Lakelse Avenue. Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, such as yelling or fighting, or has video surveillance in the area is also asked to contact police.

If you have information about this crime please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES)