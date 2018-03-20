Police looking for suspects in armed robbery

Two men with guns, a vehicle with flashing police lights and a burnt vehicle.

These are details connected to an incident that three Shuswap police departments responded to on Saturday, March 17.

About 6 p.m. on March 17, reports Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, police were called to the 1000 block of Squilax Subdivision Road near Lee Creek for a report of two men with guns. They were said to have got of their vehicle, stopped another vehicle and were taking items from it while holding the occupants at gunpoint.

The suspects then entered their vehicle, described as a Grey Mazda, and fled at a high rate of speed. The occupants of the victim vehicle then sped off in their vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Caravan.

While enroute, police were notified by another driver that they had been “pulled over” on Squilax Anglemont Road by a Grey Mazda vehicle with flashing police lights. They were approached by a man in plainclothes carrying a gun. Upon approach, the man told them he had the wrong vehicle, returned to his vehicle and sped off.

Officers from Chase, Salmon Arm and Kamloops responded in an attempt to secure the area and locate the suspect vehicle. Police conducted patrols and neighbourhood enquiries to try to locate the suspect and victim vehicles but were unable to locate either.

Later that night, Kennedy reports, Chase RCMP were called to the 1600 block of Little Shuswap Road near Lee Creek for a report of a vehicle on fire. Police responded and located the completely burnt-out vehicle, which appeared to be a grey Mitsubishi, similar in description to that of the suspect vehicle in the earlier robbery. The vehicle was bearing a stolen licence plate and has been secured for further police investigation.

Police are requesting that anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in relation to these incidents call the Chase RCMP or Crimestoppers.

In a possibly related incident, on March 19, Chase RCMP received a report that a motorhome had been stolen from a pullout along the Squilax Anglemont Road. Anyone who may have information related to this theft is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Kennedy says it’s unclear if this theft is related to the March 17 robbery in the area but police are requesting that if you see this vehicle, do not approach it and contact police.

