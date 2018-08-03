Police looking for stolen Tour de Rock bike

Police say a former Tour de Rock bike was stolen from the 500-block of Fisgard Street. It’s a 2012 Trek Madone, black and silver. It has “EGLAZIER” printed along the tube and a 15th anniversary sticker. It also has polka-dot bar tape on the aero bars. File contributed.

Police are asking the public for help in tracking down a Tour de Rock bike that belongs to alumnus rider Erin Glazier.

The bike was stolen from the 500-block of Fisgard Street in the early morning on Aug 1. Surveillance footage shows the suspect as a man standing approximately five feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build and shaggy, dark brown hair. He was wearing a scarf, a long sleeve grey sweater and dark pants.

Glazier rode with media members and police officers in the 2012 Tour de Rock in an effort to raise funds to send children with cancer to Camp Goodtimes.

Bikes used by Tour de Rock riders are temporarily donated by Trek bikes, but riders have the option of purchasing their bikes once the tour is complete. For Glazier, the loss of the bike isn’t just financial, but holds personal memories of her time on the Tour.

The bike is a 2012 black and silver Trek Madone. It has “EGLAZIER” printed along the top tube, and a 15th anniversary sticker. It also has polka-do bar tape along the aero bars.

If you have information about this incident or if you spot this bike, you can call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

