Police looking for speeder after fleeing on foot near 103 Mile House

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to 80 complaints and calls for service between July 16 and July 22.

Drunk Driver

On July 20, 100 Mile RCMP received reports of a possible impaired driver at a local business in 100 Mile House. A vehicle description and a plate number were provided. The vehicle was located on Saunders Crescent near Highway 97. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene. Two tests were conducted and the result was a ‘fail’ both times. Police issued the male driver a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Speeding

On July 20, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a vehicle speeding and failing to stop for Williams Lake RCMP. This vehicle was last seen south-bound from Knife Creek Road on Highway 97. 100 Mile officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver continued to accelerate. A pursuit was not initiated. A spike belt was deployed near 103 Mile House and the vehicle was immobilized. The person believed to be the driver fled on foot and was not located. A female passenger was arrested and later released without charges. Anyone having information about the driver of the 1990 red Honda Accord from this incident is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between July 13 and July 18, unknown culprits broke into the storage shed at the Lac la Hache Cemetery and stole a Craftsman riding lawn mower and three Stihl brand gas weed eaters. The exact amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.