Cash was turned in on March 23 and owner still hasn't come forward

Police are looking for the rightful owner of cash turned in by an honest citizen (FILE PHOTO)

Victoria Police are looking for the rightful owner of cash turned in by an honest citizen.

The cash has gone unclaimed since it was found on March 23 in the 700-block of Hillside Ave.

Police say attempts to track down the rightful owner have so far been unsuccessful.

If you believe the cash is yours you can call the non-emergency line a 250-995-7654. In order to claim the cash you will have to provide details about the money.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com