Police looking for owners of pair of horse saddles found in Duncan

North Cowichan\Duncan RCMP are reporting that two horse saddles were found, abandoned, in a parking lot in downtown Duncan on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5.

Initially at 7:45 a.m, according to Const. Amron Christensen, a report was received of a suspicious man walking on Jubilee Street with the two saddles over his shoulder, while pushing a bicycle. But, immediate patrols couldn’t discover the man or the saddles. The suspect carrying the saddles was described as being 18 to 20 years old, six feet tall, slim build, with a blue hooded jacket, dark pants, and a mountain bike with a red rear wheel.

By 8:40 a.m., a concerned citizen had located the two saddles, abandoned, and turned them over to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Mounties want to return the saddles to their rightful owner. If you have recently discovered that you are missing two horse saddles, please contact Const. Bryce Wilkinson at 250-748-5522. Have a detailed description of the items ready.

If you have any information about the suspect in this matter, please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.